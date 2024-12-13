Roger Goodell on Future of Commanders and RFK Stadium Site
The Washington Commanders have been one of the pleasant surprises in the NFL this season. Washington currently holds an 8-5 record, coming off their bye week, and have a great chance of reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2020 under first-year head coach Dan Quinn and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.
With everyone's attention on what is happening on the field as the postseason looms large, there are other storylines being played out in the news when it comes to the Commanders - one of those being the possibility of the franchise returning to their original home in the nation's capital of Washington D.C.
The Commanders (Redskins) called Robert F. Kennedy Memorial (RFK) Stadium home from 1961-1996 before moving to what is now known as Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland. While there hasn't been much downside to the Commanders calling Maryland home, fans have expressed the need for a new stadium or renovations to the current home of the Commanders as the stadium is currently viewed as one of the least enjoyable in the entire country.
Recently the RFK bill has come into play in order to bring the Commanders back to D.C. and with just over a week until Congress breaks for the remainder of the year, the act has been attached to a government spending bill to receive approval.
While the move makes sense for a number of reasons with the bill receiving bipartisan support, there seems to be a notion that Maryland leaders are playing politics in order to block the bill in order to get what they want - mainly surrounding the future of Northwest Stadium if the Commanders were to make their way back to the nation's capital.
At this point, those issues seem to be resolved and a vote on the bill is expected sometime next week at which point we will then know if the Commanders will return to their former home. With so much in the air regarding the RFK Stadium bill, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke on the topic.
There is always plenty to figure out when it comes to passing a bill of any nature, but a spending bill for a stadium that involves government owned land could get a bit dicey. However, it seems like things are moving in a positive direction and all signs point towards the Commanders have a more than likely chance of returning back to D.C. some time in the future.
