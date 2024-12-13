Commanders a Fit for Waived Dolphins Receiver Odell Beckham Jr.?
The Washington Commanders have a great chance of picking up another NFC win here in Week 15 when they head to New Orleans to take on the Saints. Washington currently has high odds to make the playoffs as a wild card team as they are likely out of reach of the NFC East crown with the Eagles on a tear as of late.
While they have a great chance to end their regular season strong and make the postseason under first-year head coach Dan Quinn, recent news about wide receiver Noah Brown suffering an internal injury that will likely keep him out for the remainder of the season has made their wide receiver room a bit thin.
Earlier this week, the Commanders claimed former New England Patriots wideout K.J. Osborn off waivers in order to help solidify the room which currently holds Terry McLaurin, Dyami Brown, Olamide Zaccheaus, and Luke McCaffrey but they could look to add more here as the Miami Dolphins and three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. have agreed to part ways.
The Dolphins have a slim chance of making the playoffs and Beckham Jr.'s production has taken a major dip since early in his career. Through nine games with the Dolphins in 2024, Beckham has only nabbed nine catches for 55 yards and zero touchdowns while being an afterthought in Miami's rotation.
Beckham Jr. appears to be looking to find a home with a team making a playoff push and Washington has become a destination for players looking for a new start after their surprising season thus far. Beckham is owed approximately $200K the rest of the season, so it would not cost the Commanders too much to claim him once he clears waivers this upcoming Monday.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Caleb on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders Kliff Kingsbury Reacts to Bill Belichick As College Coach
• Commanders QB Prepares for Homecoming in Louisiana
• Commanders Have Numerous Players Inside The Top 10 In Pro Bowl Fan Voting
• Former Commanders QB Honors Military Heroes Ahead of Army-Navy Game