Washington Commanders hold strong odds to land All-Pro wide receiver
The Washington Commanders had an incredible 12-5 campaign during the 2024 season. It was their best finish in over three decades, as their NFC title game appearance was also the first in over three decades.
After winning their first playoff game since 2005, it's clear rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels is the quarterback of the future for the Commanders.
Finishing their season with the NFC title loss, it's clear Washington has high hopes for what they can build for the future. With a franchise turnaround, the Commanders also have the benefit of building a squad with Daniels on a rookie contract.
Having the LSU product on a discounted deal, the Commanders can get Daniels some much-needed help. One key target could be available and worth targeting for Washington, too.
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel has been granted access from the club to seek a trade partner and find a new home for his services.
With the recent news, it's unlikely that Samuel -- who was first-team All-Pro in 2021 -- won't be a 49er next season. DraftKings labeled odds for Samuel's team next season. While San Francisco has +250 odds to return his services, the Commanders have the fourth-best odds at +750.
The Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers are the only non-49ers teams with better odds than the Commanders to land Samuel this offseason.
The star wide receiver has spent his entire career, to this point, in the Bay Area. He's had one lone season with 1,000-plus receiving yards, though his versatility could be coveted, specifically by the Commanders, as Kliff Kingsbury could get creative to have him support Daniels in the offense.
READ MORE: New Commanders' stadium in Washington D.C. 'will be the anchor' says Mayor Bowser
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders linked to 49ers ‘game changer’ starting linebacker in free agency
• Could the Commanders be in play to land massive help on the offensive line in free agency?
• Commanders linked to future Hall of Fame linebacker in free agency
• Did the Washington Commanders have the best 2024 rookie class?