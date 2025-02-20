New Commanders' stadium in Washington D.C. 'will be the anchor' says Mayor Bowser
When the next decade begins the Washington Commanders are aiming to have a new home for playing their games.
Where that new stadium ends up is still a loose end that needs tied up before the Commanders can fully move forward with any plans, but that doesn't mean there isn't a fairly clear 'front runner' in the minds of most.
The idea that Washington might return to the site of RFK Stadium is an intensely attractive one and one that Mayor Muriel Bowser says is just part of the plan for D.C.
"We can do it all with 174 acres at the RFK site," Mayor Bowser stated in a social media posting this week. "A stadium will be the anchor that attracts other investment–housing, amenities, jobs, and opportunities."
Not everyone was as excited about the potential as the Mayor, however.
One person responded to the post by saying, "DONT NEED HOUSING OVER THERE , ITS ENOUGH HOUSING IN THE AREA!!"
Clearly, the individual feels very passionate, hence the all caps.
Another respondent was similarly excited, but in a positive way, writing, "THATS MY MAYOR LETS GO!!!"
Of course, some just stuck to the football side of things.
"Yes! Bring the Commanders home," said lifelong D.C. resident William Brown.
It appears to many outside the organization that Washington D.C. is the ideal location for the team's new stadium, though managing partner Josh Harris says that isn't necessarily the case and that the team wants to have as many discussions with jurisdictions as possible.
Earlier this calendar year, however, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell even made public comments on the benefit of having the Commanders return to RFK. So, you could say the idea has some steam behind it.
READ MORE: Commanders named top landing spot in NFL free agency for former 2nd round CB
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders linked to 49ers ‘game changer’ starting linebacker in free agency
• Could the Commanders be in play to land massive help on the offensive line in free agency?
• Commanders linked to future Hall of Fame linebacker in free agency
• Did the Washington Commanders have the best 2024 rookie class?