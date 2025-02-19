NFL insider reveals Commanders’ likely gameplan this offseason including free agency
This offseason, the Washington Commanders have some big decisions to make as they look to build on their success from this season.
General manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn face critical choices, but one of the biggest talking points among fans is whether the team will add a true No. 2 wide receiver to play alongside Terry McLaurin. While that remains a need, it might not be their top priority.
According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, while Washington will likely address the receiver position in some way, they could allocate more resources toward strengthening both the offensive and defensive lines.
The offensive line struggled at times last season, making improved protection for quarterback Jayden Daniels a key focus. On the defensive side, the Commanders are set to lose pass rusher Dante Fowler Jr. in free agency, creating a hole in their front seven that will need to be addressed.
The Commanders also have several players who performed well on one-year deals in 2024 and could be re-signed. Veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner played at a high level and provided leadership on defense. Tight end Zach Ertz became a reliable target for Daniels, especially in key situations. Safety Jeremy Chinn added versatility to the secondary. Bringing back some of these players would add stability while the team looks to improve in other areas.
The Commanders are expected to be active in building a competitive roster. Fans may want a new wide receiver, but the team could have other priorities as they prepare for the 2025 season.
