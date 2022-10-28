Commanders vs. Colts Week 8: How to Watch, Injury Report, Betting Lines

Three games is a winning streak and the Washington Commanders are on the cusp of one. The Commanders will look to make it three wins in a row when they go on the road to face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Taylor Heinicke made his first start of the season and led Washington to a 23-21 win over the Green Bay Packers. Heinicke completed 20 of his 33 passes for 201 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Along with the improved performance at quarterback, the Commanders’ offense did a much better job of controlling the ball. Washington possessed the ball for 37 minutes and seven seconds compared to 22 minutes and 53 seconds for Green Bay. The Commanders ran 72 plays compared to just 47 for the Packers.

Part of Washington’s ability to hold onto the ball was the success of their running game. Brian Robinson Jr. ran for 73 yards on 20 carries and Antonio Gibson had 10 carries for 59 yards.

Terry McLaurin had one of his better games of the season with five catches for 73 yards and a touchdown.

Jahan Dotson, Cole Holcomb, William Jackson III and Cole Turner have already been ruled out for Sunday.

Sam Ehlinger will be making the first start of his NFL career for the Colts on Sunday.

Ehlinger was drafted in the sixth round of the 2021 draft by Indianapolis.

The Colts’ trade for Matt Ryan in the offseason didn’t bare the results they were hoping for. Indianapolis is second in the AFC South and has already lost twice to the Tennessee Titans.

Through seven games, Ryan had thrown nine touchdowns and nine interceptions before an injury to his right shoulder moved him to the bench.

Ryan, Kwity Paye and Grant Stuard have been ruled out for the Colts on Sunday.

WHAT: Washington Commanders (3-4) vs. Indianapolis Colts (3-3-1)

WHERE: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana (70,000)

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, 4:25 p.m. ET

TELEVISION: Fox | FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: WMAL 105.9

BETTING via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: Colts -2.5

TOTAL: 39.5 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Colts -150, Commanders +125

Make sure to follow along with in-game updates as they happen with Commander Country.

Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.