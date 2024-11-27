Commander Country

Commanders Rookie OT Exciting Dan Quinn

Dan Quinn is thrilled with the Washington Commanders rookie offensive tackle.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 14, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders offensive tackle Brandon Coleman (74) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Nov 14, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders offensive tackle Brandon Coleman (74) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders have a rookie star in Jayden Daniels, but they also have a very promising first-year player protecting him in offensive tackle Brandon Coleman.

Coleman, a third-round pick out of TCU, has needed to take his time to get acclimated to the NFL game, but he appears to be doing just that.

"I thought honestly it won't show up in the stat sheet, because it was his best game," Commanders coach Dan Quinn said of Coleman. "Due to a penalty, he had one which would show up on a stat sheet, but in terms of protections and going forward in that way, I felt the trajectory is going up. And so, that was a big step in the right direction for him to see his best game. And so not everybody has all of them at the same time, but for him, that was the best one so far. So, that was a good trajectory for us.”

If Coleman continues along this trajectory, he could emerge as a franchise cornerstone for the Commanders.

Coleman and the Commanders are back in action on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans in Week 13.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders' Jayden Daniels Explains Reason Behind Cowboys Loss

• NFC East Standings: Where Do Commanders Stand Amid Three-Game Skid?

• Commanders' Terry McLaurin Focused on Cowboys Lesson Not Titans Redemption

• Former Commanders LB Signs With Vikings

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News