Commanders Rookie OT Exciting Dan Quinn
The Washington Commanders have a rookie star in Jayden Daniels, but they also have a very promising first-year player protecting him in offensive tackle Brandon Coleman.
Coleman, a third-round pick out of TCU, has needed to take his time to get acclimated to the NFL game, but he appears to be doing just that.
"I thought honestly it won't show up in the stat sheet, because it was his best game," Commanders coach Dan Quinn said of Coleman. "Due to a penalty, he had one which would show up on a stat sheet, but in terms of protections and going forward in that way, I felt the trajectory is going up. And so, that was a big step in the right direction for him to see his best game. And so not everybody has all of them at the same time, but for him, that was the best one so far. So, that was a good trajectory for us.”
If Coleman continues along this trajectory, he could emerge as a franchise cornerstone for the Commanders.
Coleman and the Commanders are back in action on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans in Week 13.
