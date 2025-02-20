NFL announces Week 1 game in Brazil to be hosted by Commanders' 2025 opponent
The Washington Commanders franchise has been involved in exactly one NFL International Series game.
It came in 2016 against the Cincinnati Bengals in London and not only was it the first international game to go to overtime, it was the first to end in a tie. And the Commanders haven't played a game outside of the United States since.
In fact, Washington is one of just four teams to have only played in one international game and one of six to never win one on foreign soil.
That could all change in the coming season however. We already knew the Commanders have a road trip against the Miami Dolphins on the 2025 schedule and that team has a 'home' game in Spain, the first one the NFL will play in that country.
On Wednesday, however, it became official that there's another opportunity for the NFL to get Washington and star quarterback Jayden Daniels in front of an international fanbase after the league announced the Los Angeles Chargers will host a Week 1 contest in Brazil.
"After a successful and memorable first game in Brazil in 2024, we are delighted to confirm the league’s return to São Paulo with the Los Angeles Chargers as the designated team in what will be an incredible next chapter in the market,” said NFL Brazil General Manager Luis Martinez via press release. “Alongside our partners— SPTuris, Mayor Nunes and the Corinthians— we will continue to make history together and look forward to delivering an unforgettable experience for passionate fans of the game once again in Brazil.”
This will be the second game played in Brazil. The first came last season when the Philadelphia Eagles played host to the Green Bay Packers and eventually won that game 34-29.
