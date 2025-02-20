Commander Country

NFL announces Week 1 game in Brazil to be hosted by Commanders' 2025 opponent

The Washington Commanders are visiting the Los Angeles Chargers in 2025, and that team has a home game in Brazil.

Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu (4) smiles after a play in the first half against the Detroit Lions in the NFC divisional round at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025.
Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu (4) smiles after a play in the first half against the Detroit Lions in the NFC divisional round at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. / Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders franchise has been involved in exactly one NFL International Series game.

It came in 2016 against the Cincinnati Bengals in London and not only was it the first international game to go to overtime, it was the first to end in a tie. And the Commanders haven't played a game outside of the United States since.

In fact, Washington is one of just four teams to have only played in one international game and one of six to never win one on foreign soil.

That could all change in the coming season however. We already knew the Commanders have a road trip against the Miami Dolphins on the 2025 schedule and that team has a 'home' game in Spain, the first one the NFL will play in that country.

On Wednesday, however, it became official that there's another opportunity for the NFL to get Washington and star quarterback Jayden Daniels in front of an international fanbase after the league announced the Los Angeles Chargers will host a Week 1 contest in Brazil.

"After a successful and memorable first game in Brazil in 2024, we are delighted to confirm the league’s return to São Paulo with the Los Angeles Chargers as the designated team in what will be an incredible next chapter in the market,” said NFL Brazil General Manager Luis Martinez via press release. “Alongside our partners— SPTuris, Mayor Nunes and the Corinthians— we will continue to make history together and look forward to delivering an unforgettable experience for passionate fans of the game once again in Brazil.”

This will be the second game played in Brazil. The first came last season when the Philadelphia Eagles played host to the Green Bay Packers and eventually won that game 34-29.

READ MORE: Commanders named top landing spot in NFL free agency for former 2nd round CB

David Harrison has covered the NFL since 2015 as a digital content creator in both written and audio media. He is the host of Locked On Commanders and a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University. His previous career was as a Military Working Dog Handler for the United States Army. Contact David via email at david.w.harrison82@gmail.com or on Twitter @DHarrison82.

