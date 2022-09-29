Can Commanders WR Jahan Dotson Get Back to Hot Start Against Dallas?

ASHBURN, Va. -- When the Washington Commanders traded out of the 11th overall pick in the NFL Draft this April, there were a lot of surprised and disappointed people.

But the Commanders had a draft night plan, and they stuck to it.

"We have really big expectations for him," coach Ron Rivera said of Dotson during draft weekend. "He's gonna fit right into what we're doing offensively."

And fit in he has. To the tune of nine catches, 109 yards, and three touchdowns in his first three NFL games.

The former Penn State Nittany Lion's standout was off and running as early as Week 1.

His start had been so good he won the first NFL Offensive Rookie of the Week Award in Week 1 and was able to give his first touchdown ball to his parents while keeping another for himself.

And he's even had a limited edition bobblehead released. All before playing through a full quarter of an NFL schedule.

Week 3 brought a different first for Dotson, though. The first bad game of his career.

After back-to-back games of at least four receptions, 40 yards, and one touchdown, he was held to two catches, 10 yards and went scoreless for the first time in his career in Week 3.

Even worse, it came against a division rival, and at home.

Of course, nobody is pinning the loss on Dotson, nor should they.

And if he bounces back this weekend, he could be a major catalyst for getting Washington back in the win column.

Even better, it would be in his first divisional road game and in a classic rivalry game against the hated Dallas Cowboys.

"This is a big game," Dotson said of his first exposure to this rivalry. "Not only for us, but for the whole community, for the whole fan base."

Dotson's best rivalry game performance at Penn State came in 2020 against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

In that game, he caught eight passes for 144 yards and three scores. Yet, his team still lost.

To have the best game any rookie receiver has ever had for Washington against this rival, Dotson needs to catch seven or more passes gaining at least 109 yards while scoring at least once.

In fact, if he scores twice he'd be the first Washington rookie receiver to do so against Dallas, ever.

And if he does that he'll not only be back on top of his rookie class but this time his team, the Commanders, would likely come away with the win.

