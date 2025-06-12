How Commanders' Jayden Daniels can run away with NFL MVP
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels burst onto the scene as a rookie, becoming one of the best players in the league from the jump.
Now, Daniels hopes his second season can mimic his success from the first, and possibly even go a step further in the right direction.
ESPN insider Dan Graziano believes Daniels has what it takes to become an MVP candidate this season.
READ MORE: Commanders WR gets carted off during minicamp in scary scene
Daniels can enter MVP conversation
"The second pick of the 2024 draft, Daniels was a revelation as a rookie, leading the Commanders all the way to the NFC Championship Game," Graziano wrote.
"Washington added Laremy Tunsil at left tackle and Deebo Samuel Sr. at wide receiver. It kept the coaching staff together. And it now enters Daniels' second season with high hopes to go even further. (Not that there's much further it could go!) Will the league figure out Daniels in Year 2, or will he build on his historic rookie season and establish himself as one of the NFL's elites right away?"
There is potential for Daniels to take a step back in 2025, mainly because he has such a high bar for expectations. It won't be easy for him to maintain the type of play he was able to showcase last season.
On top of that, teams are better equipped to compete against him, and that means he will see different looks this season than he did a year ago.
However, Daniels was able to tackle any task thrown at him last season, and if he shows that same resolve in 2025, he will officially cement himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the league.
READ MORE: Commanders’ Deebo Samuel called 49ers’ biggest offseason loss
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Young Commanders launch 'FRO X CHILL', a secondary duo built for chaos
• Commanders floated as surprise trade destination for star AFC running back
• Commanders star missing minicamp sparks wild trade scenarios across NFL
• Commanders' Josh Conerly sends message to local football star