Commander Country

How Commanders' Jayden Daniels can run away with NFL MVP

Jayden Daniels could be the MVP of the league representing the Washington Commanders.

Jeremy Brener

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels runs away from New York Giants linebacker Micah McFadden.
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels runs away from New York Giants linebacker Micah McFadden. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels burst onto the scene as a rookie, becoming one of the best players in the league from the jump.

Now, Daniels hopes his second season can mimic his success from the first, and possibly even go a step further in the right direction.

ESPN insider Dan Graziano believes Daniels has what it takes to become an MVP candidate this season.

READ MORE: Commanders WR gets carted off during minicamp in scary scene

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels passes the ball on day one of minicamp at Commanders Park
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels passes the ball on day one of minicamp at Commanders Park. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Daniels can enter MVP conversation

"The second pick of the 2024 draft, Daniels was a revelation as a rookie, leading the Commanders all the way to the NFC Championship Game," Graziano wrote.

"Washington added Laremy Tunsil at left tackle and Deebo Samuel Sr. at wide receiver. It kept the coaching staff together. And it now enters Daniels' second season with high hopes to go even further. (Not that there's much further it could go!) Will the league figure out Daniels in Year 2, or will he build on his historic rookie season and establish himself as one of the NFL's elites right away?"

There is potential for Daniels to take a step back in 2025, mainly because he has such a high bar for expectations. It won't be easy for him to maintain the type of play he was able to showcase last season.

On top of that, teams are better equipped to compete against him, and that means he will see different looks this season than he did a year ago.

However, Daniels was able to tackle any task thrown at him last season, and if he shows that same resolve in 2025, he will officially cement himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

READ MORE: Commanders’ Deebo Samuel called 49ers’ biggest offseason loss

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.

More Washington Commanders News

• Young Commanders launch 'FRO X CHILL', a secondary duo built for chaos

 Commanders floated as surprise trade destination for star AFC running back

 Commanders star missing minicamp sparks wild trade scenarios across NFL

 Commanders' Josh Conerly sends message to local football star

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News