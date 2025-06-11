Commanders WR gets carted off during minicamp in scary scene
The Washington Commanders continued their slate of mandatory minicamp practices on Wednesday morning.
A potentially serious injury is the biggest news coming out of day two.
According to the Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala, Commanders wide receiver Noah Brown was carted off the field following an injury in the 7-on-7 portion of practice. After being helped to the sideline, Brown reportedly tossed his helmet in frustration.
Head coach Dan Quinn spoke to the media prior to practice so an update on Brown's status likely won't come until Thursday. Regardless, this could end up being a big hit to Washington's offense if the veteran wide receiver has to miss an extended period of time.
Brown finished fourth on the team in receiving last year despite only playing in 11 games. He recorded 35 catches for 453 yards and one touchdown - with that score coming on Washington's electric Hail Mary to defeat the Chicago Bears in Week 8. Brown suffered a kidney injury late in the year that sidelined him for the remainder of the regular season and playoffs.
The Commanders brought the nine-year pro back on a one-year/$3.250 million deal that could be worth as much as $4.5 million.
Washington did upgrade its wide receiver room, trading for former San Francisco 49ers' star Deebo Samuel, signing Michael Gallup, and drafting Jaylin Lane (4th round). Regardless, this might expedite the franchise's need to get All-Pro Terry McLaurin back in the building.
McLaurin and the Commanders have been engaged in contract discussions over the last few weeks. After participating in the first phase of the offseason, McLaurin was absent for OTAs and has yet to make an appearance at mandatory minicamp.
Brown was originally selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He spent six seasons with the Cowboys, showing promise towards the end of his tenure with the franchise. Brown suited up for the Houston Texans in 2023 but was released at the conclusion of training camp last year, leading him to sign with the Commanders.
