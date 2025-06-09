Commanders' Josh Conerly sends message to local football star
We all know how trades work, but Washington Commanders rookie offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. is trying to make a unique one happen that could certainly send ripples throughout the football landscape.
As the former Oregon Ducks star heads East to get his NFL career started with the Commanders, he's hoping to send his former program a replacement for him by recruiting one of the DMV's brightest young stars to the program.
The effort, posted on social media and captured by an official Oregon account, shows the Washington rookie actively recruiting Georgetown Prep offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho, looking to send the young lineman almost as far West as you can go without leaving the country.
READ MORE: Wild trade idea sends Commanders' Terry McLaurin to AFC playoff contender
“Come home brudda,” Conerly wrote, tagging Iheanacho in the post.
If Iheanacho heads to Oregon he won't necessarily be a one-for-one swap, but could certainly prove to be part of the solution to stabilizing the team's offensive line for years to come, like Conerly did during his three years playing for the school.
In an interview with On3's Chad Simmons, Iheanacho is quoted as saying he has Oregon at the top of his current list because of the relationship he has with their coaches.
He also mentioned the Commanders' rookie by name, saying, “I know (offensive line) coach (A'liquie) Terry has products like Josh Conerly and those guys there. I almost kind of look at him as a role model. The way he carries himself I appreciate. He’s cool, he’s a younger coach. It’s like business at the end of the day, so I understand that aspect of it, but he doesn’t want to make it more than it is. I feel like he brings humility to it."
If the lineman, one of the top players in his class, heads to the Ducks then there's no doubt he and Conerly will cross paths at some point down the line.
Given the importance of brotherhood and finding the right people for its own program, that relationship could even blossom into Conerly putting a good word in to help bring Iheanacho back to the local area when the time comes.
But that's getting just a bit ahead of ourselves, of course.
READ MORE: Commanders coach eyes growth for second-year linebacker
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Deebo Samuel’s viral post-practice work has Commanders fans buzzing
• Former Commanders defender announces retirement after 10-year career
• Commanders linked to 4-time Pro Bowl RB in new report
• NFL insider says Commanders braced for beating vs Eagles in wild claim