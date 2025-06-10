Commanders star missing minicamp sparks wild trade scenarios across NFL
As the Washington Commanders prepare for their annual mandatory minicamp beginning Tuesday afternoon, there is a big name expected to miss the event due to a lingering contract dispute.
Terry McLaurin has been absent from voluntary workouts during this third and final phase of the Commanders' offseason program as he seeks a new deal to extend his current one, which has just one year remaining.
The current deal was struck during the 2022 offseason, with McLaurin sitting out the same window of workouts with Washington then. As always, the star is nothing if not consistent.
With perceived holdouts, even though sitting out voluntary workouts isn't actually that, come trade rumors and speculation. One, crafted by Fantasy Sports On SI, presents three potential landing spots should the Commanders choose to trade McLaurin in lieu of extending him.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS
Following their trading of receiver George Pickens and signing quarterback Aaron Rodgers for one year, the Steelers are clearly rolling the dice on trying to get their offense humming in 2025.
In his projections, writer Matt Brandon says, "If Pittsburgh pulls the trigger on a Terry McLaurin trade, it could light up the AFC. ...Of course, Pittsburgh’s history of avoiding two high-end receiver contracts makes this move a long shot. But with Rodgers in place, rookie Kaleb Johnson ready to lead the backfield, and a championship-caliber defense, the Steelers are clearly all-in. Adding McLaurin—who’s posted five straight 1,000-yard seasons despite subpar QB play—would round out a potentially lethal offense.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
"The Chargers are clearly embracing their new smashmouth identity under Jim Harbaugh, landing Najee Harris and drafting bruiser Omarion Hampton to fuel a ground-heavy attack. But let’s be real—Justin Herbert still needs dependable weapons through the air, and outside of Ladd McConkey, the wide receiver room feels a little… empty," Brandon says about this team.
While Harbaugh may employ a run-first offense, there's no reason to not have a premiere receiver for your quarterback to lean on in those moments when running isn't the best option.
On top of giving Herbert that, this would arrange a reunion between McLaurin and the Commanders when his would be former team travels West for an early October contest.
NEW YORK JETS
Becoming the New Jersey Buckeyes probably wasn't in the Jets' plans this offseason, but if they were to land McLaurin, they'd be a pretty solid group of former scarlett and gray stars for one of the two teams that call the Garden State home.
"While Justin Fields isn’t known for his deep-ball prowess, pairing him with Terry McLaurin could stretch defenses and unlock new layers of this offense," says Brandon. "Teaming McLaurin with Garrett Wilson would instantly give New York one of the most dynamic receiver duos in the league—and let’s be honest, they desperately need it."
Of course, nobody writing or reading this wants any of these trades to go down, and would much rather have McLaurin inked for the next few years before ever having to truly worry about it.
Fortunately, the timeframe to get really worried if there's no movement isn't for another month and some change, though observers are getting more anxious by the day.
