The Washington Commanders Player You 'Must Draft' in Fantasy Football This Season
Entering mid-July teams like the Washington Commanders are nearing the initial sprint into training camp that will eventually even out into the long marathon that is the NFL season.
It's usually about this time that Commanders fans are tiring of projections, predictions, and speculation, and are looking forward to some tangible football production.
This time of year, however, fans across the world are also starting to set their fantasy football draft strategies and those who favor Washington above all will be eyeing where they might get their favorite players to double-dip on their rooting efforts this season.
And if there's one player Pro Football Focus' Kate Magdziuk says Commanders fans must draft this season, it's quarterback Jayden Daniels.
"Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels is that dude,"- Kate Magdziuk, Locked On Dynasty Podcast
"It’s not often that fantasy football managers can spot an opportunity to draft a quarterback with legitimate top-five upside in the eighth-plus round of drafts, but this is absolutely one of those times. Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels is that dude," says Magdziuk who also hosts the Locked On Dynasty podcast.
"It’s no secret that rushing upside has been a common theme among the league’s top fantasy scorers. After all, the overall QB1 in fantasy football has had 500 or more rushing yards in four of the past five seasons. Now, even as a rookie, it’s difficult to even consider five starting quarterbacks with more rushing upside than Daniels (Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson, Anthony Richardson, then…?). What those quarterbacks have in common, beyond their rushing upside, is the fact that they’re all being drafted, on average, in the top-four rounds of drafts."
While those other quarterbacks will cost you a top 50 pick in most leagues, Daniels could actually be had closer to the back end of the top 100 as an eigth round pick and is currently listed as QB11.
If you're in a 12 team league and want to roll the dice on the new quarterback in Washington you should be safe to get a handful of skill position players - our recommendation being lean heavy on the running back position.
