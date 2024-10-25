Commanders Jayden Daniels' Game Status vs. Bears Revealed
Could the Washington Commanders return Jayden Daniels from his injury in time for a battle between Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears?
During the club's Week 7 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, Daniels suffered an injury on the team's first offensive drive. He was taken out of the game with a rib injury, which also forced him to miss practice both on Wednesday and Thursday.
Daniels returned to practice on Friday with hopes to return for the Week 8 battle.
"I want to play but it's not my decision," Daniels said. "It feels better, but I've still got some time. I've still got some marks I need to hit so they feel comfortable putting me out there."
Here is the game status for injured Commanders ahead of their Week 8 matchup:
OUT:
- OT Brandon Coleman, concussion
LP:
- QB Jayden Daniels, ribs
- DE Dorance Armstrong, ribs
Given the length of the injury report all week, only having three players out or questionable for their matchup against the Bears is a huge win for the Commanders. Fans will closely be watching the game status of Daniels and how it changes on Sunday morning.
A matchup between No. 1 overall pick Williams and No. 2 overall pick Daniels is still very much on the table, and it would make for a great battle between two young, rising squads.
Offensive tackle Brandon Coleman will miss the matchup with a concussion, though, as he didn't practice all week. The squad had five limited participants on Friday during their last practice before they host Chicago.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Kade on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders Release Second Injury Report Before Bears Game
• BREAKING: Commanders Cut Former First-Round Pick
• Commanders Target Standout Edge In Latest Mock Draft