Commanders Release Second Injury Report Before Bears Game
Building off a huge 40-7 victory, the Washington Commanders are looking to expand on their solid season as they host the Chicago Bears in Week 8. Last weekend, the club played the Carolina Panthers, though disaster struck when Jayden Daniels had to leave the field and be checked out with a rib injury.
Following the big victory, the team gave Daniels a "week-to-week" status. On Thursday, the rookie quarterback missed a second-straight practice, though Adam Schefter provided a promising report.
"Washington plans to attempt to try to practice Jayden Daniels on Friday," Schefter reported.
It'd be impressive for Daniels to be good to go, especially as the reigning No. 2 pick would have a chance to take Caleb Williams -- the lone player selected ahead of him.
Here's how the Commanders' injury report played out on Thursday:
DNP:
- QB Jayden Daniels, ribs
- OT Brandon Coleman, concussion
- DE Clelin Ferrell, knee
LP:
- G Nick Allegretti, ankle
- DE Dorance Armstrong, rib
- C Tyler Biadasz, thumb
- WR Dyami Brown, ankle
- LB Dante Fowler Jr., groin
- OT Cornelius Lucas, neck
- S Tyler Owens, shin
- S Darrick Forrest
The injury report was eerily similar to Wednesday's for Washington, but the Daniels update was the most important bit of injury news that came out on Thursday. His return would mean plenty for the squad as they look to improve to 6-2 on the season.
Clelin Ferrell's knee injury continues to bother him in a big way, as he was a non-participant on Thursday after being limited on Wednesday.
Right now, the Commanders are an underdog to the Bears despite playing on their home field. Daniels' status certainly could change that, though.
