Commanders' Jayden Daniels Impressing Kliff Kingsbury
The Washington Commanders have 10 wins this season, and a good chunk of that has been due to Jayden Daniels leading the way.
Daniels has not only impressed in the box score with 3,303 yards and 22 touchdowns, but it's the intangibles that make him one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.
Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury explained why Daniels has been so consistent and impressive in his rookie season.
"His belief in himself and his ability just in those moments to just really lock in and focus," Kingsbury said. "And he's as good as I've ever been around as far as just playing the next play. He doesn't let much phase him. He knows the work he's put in during the week and he focuses on that and so it's like the result is what it is, and he can process it and move forward. And for a young guy to be able to handle that with all he has going on has been really impressive.”
If Daniels can remain consistent over the next few weeks, the Commanders have a chance to be a sneaky team in the NFC playoffs.
