Commanders' Jayden Daniels Leads Epic Comeback to Beat Eagles
The Washington Commanders are celebrating after a 36-33 win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16 at Northwest Stadium.
After trailing 14-0 to the Eagles early, the Commanders failed to quit, pulling off a massive comeback behind a stellar performance from rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Daniels led the Commanders on a game-winning drive in the final seconds, completing a touchdown to Jamison Crowder (his second of the game) with six seconds to go.
The touchdown pass was Daniels' fifth of the day, which is a career-high for the No. 2 overall pick. He threw for 257 yards while also rushing for 82 yards on the ground.
For the Eagles, Jalen Hurts left the game with a concussion in the first quarter. Kenny Pickett backed him up, completing 14 of 24 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown.
The Commanders were unable to qualify for the postseason this week, but a win today keeps them alive in the NFC East race and allows them to clinch a spot in the playoffs in Week 17.
The Commanders will now welcome the Atlanta Falcons to town on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.
