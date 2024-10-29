Commanders’ Jayden Daniels Lets Bears Hear It After Epic Hail Mary
The Washington Commanders are still buzzing after beating the Chicago Bears in Week 8 at NorthWest Stadium, and rightfully so.
Jayden Daniels' 52-yard hail mary touchdown to wide receiver Noah Brown turned the Commanders' season upside down as they pulled out a win.
Here's a look at how Daniels responded to the Bears sideline in celebration:
Coach Dan Quinn also chose to relive the memory and spoke about it in his weekly press conference.
"I definitely watched it, but was probably more fun was people sending different views or angles of it," Quinn said. "And I'm sure you guys got some too. There was one that [T] Trent Scott and [Quarterbacks Coach] Tavita [Pritchard] jumped to bump and Tavita's on the ground quickly. There was so many funny angles and points of view. That was kind of the fun part of it all, just to see different points of view where it was different from where I was."
With another level of confidence, the Commanders' stock has never been higher. They are 6-2 and still in first place in the NFC East. If they continue to play with this swagger, it will be very hard to challenge this team down the stretch.
The Commanders will eventually have to calm down and come back to earth a bit when they face the New York Giants in Week 9 at MetLife Stadium.
