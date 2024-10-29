Commander Country

Commanders’ Jayden Daniels Lets Bears Hear It After Epic Hail Mary

Jayden Daniels was letting the Chicago Bears hear it after the Washington Commanders win.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 27, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Chicago Bears cornerback Josh Blackwell (39) tackles Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during the second quarter at Commanders Field. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are still buzzing after beating the Chicago Bears in Week 8 at NorthWest Stadium, and rightfully so.

Jayden Daniels' 52-yard hail mary touchdown to wide receiver Noah Brown turned the Commanders' season upside down as they pulled out a win.

Here's a look at how Daniels responded to the Bears sideline in celebration:

Coach Dan Quinn also chose to relive the memory and spoke about it in his weekly press conference.

"I definitely watched it, but was probably more fun was people sending different views or angles of it," Quinn said. "And I'm sure you guys got some too. There was one that [T] Trent Scott and [Quarterbacks Coach] Tavita [Pritchard] jumped to bump and Tavita's on the ground quickly. There was so many funny angles and points of view. That was kind of the fun part of it all, just to see different points of view where it was different from where I was."

With another level of confidence, the Commanders' stock has never been higher. They are 6-2 and still in first place in the NFC East. If they continue to play with this swagger, it will be very hard to challenge this team down the stretch.

The Commanders will eventually have to calm down and come back to earth a bit when they face the New York Giants in Week 9 at MetLife Stadium.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

