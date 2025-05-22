Commanders teammate prank calls Jayden Daniels
Have you seen the latest TikTok trend? Well, Washington Commanders cornerback Mike Sainristil certainly has, and he’s trying it out on a few of his teammates.
In a lighthearted moment that’s been spread all over social media, Sainristil joined the popular “just calling to say goodnight” prank trend that’s been blowing up on TikTok—calling several of his teammates to simply say: “Goodnight.”
First on Sainristil’s list is second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels, who was visibly confused. While trying to keep a straight face, Sainristil says to Daniels, “I was just calling to say goodnight,” and Daniels’ response? “You straight, dog?”
As the call continues, Sainristil tries to convince him that he just wanted to make sure Daniels rests well. Daniels replies, “I don’t know what type of shenanigans you’re on, but you’re acting real bonkers right now.”
Sainristil prank-called other teammates too, and they reacted with everything from laughter to confusion. One said, “What you got going on? I just talked to you like five minutes ago.” Another recognized the TikTok trend and thanked Sainristil for letting him make the list, even going as far as to say, “Jayden Daniels for President, Sainristil for Defensive Player of the Year.”
The video has captured the hilarious and lightheartedness of the team when their outside of the locker room.
Even though it’s just a TikTok trend, Sainristil getting in some laughs with his teammates shows they’re more than just players on a roster—they’ve built a camadarie on and off the field. And apparently, that starts with a simple goodnight.
