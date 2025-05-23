Commander Country

Commanders head coach inspires grads with 4-letter NSFW motto

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn returned to his alma mater with inspiring message for the Class of 2025.

Dan Quinn, Washington Commanders head coach, delivers the commencement address at the Salisbury University undergraduate ceremony Thursday, May 22, 2025, at Seagull Stadium in Salisbury, Maryland.
Dan Quinn, Washington Commanders head coach, delivers the commencement address at the Salisbury University undergraduate ceremony Thursday, May 22, 2025, at Seagull Stadium in Salisbury, Maryland. / Lauren Roberts/Salisbury Daily Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Some people live by sayings like "You only live once" or "Create your own destiny." But Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn has another four-letter motto to live by.

Quinn recently served as the commencement speaker for the Class of 2025 at his alma mater, Salisbury University.

In his speech to the 100th graduating class, the Commanders head coach kept things simple: be aggressive, seize opportunities, and turn your nerves into positive energy. Or, as Quinn put it—"Let it f---ing rip!"

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn
Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

That message hit home from someone who knows what it means to take chances. Quinn and his wife, Stacey, were awarded honorary Doctor of Public Service degrees for their philanthropic leadership and long-standing support for SU Athletics and the broader university community.

A 1994 graduate, Quinn is one of Salisbury's most accomplished student-athletes. He competed in football and track and field and was inducted into the SU Athletics Hall of Fame in 2005.

He made history again this year, becoming the university's first non-student undergraduate commencement speaker in nearly 25 years. Fittingly, he gave his speech inside Sea Gull Stadium—the same field where he played in the 1990s. It was also the first time an SU commencement ceremony was held there.

Quinn and his wife have been connected to Salisbury for years. They've created three endowments benefiting Sea Gull Athletics and founded Quinn's Corps, a nonprofit that supports military families by sending care packages to deployed soldiers and offering free NFL tickets to their loved ones.

It was a full circle moment for Quinn, pouring into the next generation on the field where his journey began. No matter what they plan to do in their next chapter, Quinn's advice remains the same: "Let it f---ing rip!"

