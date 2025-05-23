Three Commanders players who stand above the rest in 2025
The Washington Commanders have 53 players on the roster at any given time during the season, but not all of them are seen as equals.
Some players hold rank over others, and that is standard of any football team.
Pro Football Focus writer Trevor Sikkema identified the three best players on every team in the league, and for Washington, he chose quarterback Jayden Daniels, linebacker Bobby Wagner and wide receiver Terry McLaurin.
Daniels, Wagner, McLaurin considered best Commanders
"Daniels took the league by storm as a rookie, winning PFF’s Offensive Rookie of the Year. He posted a 90.6 overall grade (90.0 rushing, 84.7 passing) and led all quarterbacks with a 3.11 WAR. McLaurin remained a steady star and has a cumulative three-year WAR of 1.31, seventh-best among all receivers. Wagner added yet another elite run-defense season to his résumé, earning a 91.2 grade, his third straight year above 91.0," Sikkema wrote.
The Commanders need all three of these players in order to succeed. Naturally, Daniels was going to be on the list given his historic rookie campaign.
Wagner is a potential future Hall of Fame linebacker, and he has continued to raise the bar for himself as his career has progressed.
As for McLaurin, he had his best season to date with the Commanders where he found the end zone 13 times as Daniels' No. 1 target. McLaurin has one year remaining on his contract and he hopes to be able to get an extension before the start of the 2025 campaign.
