Commander Country

Commanders' Jayden Daniels Ready for Primetime Debut

Jayden Daniels will play his first Washington Commanders primetime game.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 15, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs down the field in the first half against the New York Giants at Commanders Field. Mandatory Credit: Luke Johnson-Imagn Images
Sep 15, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs down the field in the first half against the New York Giants at Commanders Field. Mandatory Credit: Luke Johnson-Imagn Images / Luke Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels will be under the bright lights as his team visits the Cincinnati Bengals tonight on Monday Night Football.

Daniels has expressed throughout the week that he is excited for the primetime matchup, but isn't putting more pressure or weight on it because of the time of the game.

Coach Dan Quinn is helping him with that process as well.

"We recognize like Monday night football, it's a lot of fun," Quinn said. "But there is a buildup to go, and for he, and for the other rookies you go through firsts a lot. So this, and then the next first, and so first you have a Monday night game and you just keep checking. But yeah, that we'll have those discussions about playing to him, but it's kind of how he's built too. He's really answered those well before this game. And if he was somebody, like me, that was wanting to head butt the wall before you go out, I'd be nervous. But that's not him, you know? So, he has no D-Line background in him. He's one cool customer.”

Daniels has showcased tremendous poise for a rookie, and that's been apparent in the first two games of his career. He hasn't looked like a first-year player, and there's always a fear that he'll have that "rookie" moment, and it may come on Monday Night Football tonight. However, Daniels has yet to be phased by the moment, so if it doesn't come tonight, it's another step in the right direction.

Kickoff for tonight's game is set at 8:15 p.m. ET and can be watched on ABC.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders Face Hungry, Winless Bengals in Week 3

• How Commanders Can Take Advantage of Bengals OL

• Commanders WR Building Connection with Jayden Daniels

• Commanders Eye Bigger Role for Terry McLaurin

• Commanders Kliff Kingsbury Next Gators Head Coach?

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News