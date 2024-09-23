Commanders' Jayden Daniels Ready for Primetime Debut
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels will be under the bright lights as his team visits the Cincinnati Bengals tonight on Monday Night Football.
Daniels has expressed throughout the week that he is excited for the primetime matchup, but isn't putting more pressure or weight on it because of the time of the game.
Coach Dan Quinn is helping him with that process as well.
"We recognize like Monday night football, it's a lot of fun," Quinn said. "But there is a buildup to go, and for he, and for the other rookies you go through firsts a lot. So this, and then the next first, and so first you have a Monday night game and you just keep checking. But yeah, that we'll have those discussions about playing to him, but it's kind of how he's built too. He's really answered those well before this game. And if he was somebody, like me, that was wanting to head butt the wall before you go out, I'd be nervous. But that's not him, you know? So, he has no D-Line background in him. He's one cool customer.”
Daniels has showcased tremendous poise for a rookie, and that's been apparent in the first two games of his career. He hasn't looked like a first-year player, and there's always a fear that he'll have that "rookie" moment, and it may come on Monday Night Football tonight. However, Daniels has yet to be phased by the moment, so if it doesn't come tonight, it's another step in the right direction.
Kickoff for tonight's game is set at 8:15 p.m. ET and can be watched on ABC.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders Face Hungry, Winless Bengals in Week 3
• How Commanders Can Take Advantage of Bengals OL
• Commanders WR Building Connection with Jayden Daniels
• Commanders Eye Bigger Role for Terry McLaurin