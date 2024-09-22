Commanders Coach Praises Bengals Star
The Washington Commanders are kicking their feet up today as they travel to Ohio to face the Cincinnati Bengals in primetime on Monday Night Football.
The Commanders offense has been tested through the first two weeks, but they haven't seen many players better than Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson.
"We hold him in such high regard, about the style and the attitude that he plays with," Commanders coach Dan Quinn said. "And might be over the last two and a half or three years, he's been as productive as anybody rushing the passer. And so you're right to say like, not only us but all the teams, you circle on the gameplan to say, this is one that you got to be prepared for and going. It's a good matchup, one that's tough and you got to use all the tools to get there. But yeah, we hold him in very high regard.”
Hendrickson, 29, notched a pair of sacks last week against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, proving that he is still playing at a high level.
Since joining the Bengals back in 2021, Hendrickson has made the Pro Bowl in every season with Cincinnati. He's become one of the most underrated pass rushers in the NFL, but it doesn't appear that the Commanders will underestimate him.
The Commanders will face Hendrickson's Bengals on Monday Night Football. Kickoff is scheduled for tomorrow at 8:15 p.m. ET.
