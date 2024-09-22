Commander Country

Commanders Coach Praises Bengals Star

The Washington Commanders know they have a challenge to tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 8, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett drops to throw as Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) applies the pass pressure during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
Sep 8, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett drops to throw as Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) applies the pass pressure during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders are kicking their feet up today as they travel to Ohio to face the Cincinnati Bengals in primetime on Monday Night Football.

The Commanders offense has been tested through the first two weeks, but they haven't seen many players better than Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson.

"We hold him in such high regard, about the style and the attitude that he plays with," Commanders coach Dan Quinn said. "And might be over the last two and a half or three years, he's been as productive as anybody rushing the passer. And so you're right to say like, not only us but all the teams, you circle on the gameplan to say, this is one that you got to be prepared for and going. It's a good matchup, one that's tough and you got to use all the tools to get there. But yeah, we hold him in very high regard.”

Hendrickson, 29, notched a pair of sacks last week against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, proving that he is still playing at a high level.

Since joining the Bengals back in 2021, Hendrickson has made the Pro Bowl in every season with Cincinnati. He's become one of the most underrated pass rushers in the NFL, but it doesn't appear that the Commanders will underestimate him.

The Commanders will face Hendrickson's Bengals on Monday Night Football. Kickoff is scheduled for tomorrow at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders Face Hungry, Winless Bengals in Week 3

• How Commanders Can Take Advantage of Bengals OL

• Commanders WR Building Connection with Jayden Daniels

• Commanders Eye Bigger Role for Terry McLaurin

Commanders Kliff Kingsbury Next Gators Head Coach?

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News