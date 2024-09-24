Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Sets NFL Rookie Record
Through Jayden Daniels' first two NFL games, there were certainly some growing pains. However, the signs were certainly there that the LSU product could be the Washington Commanders' franchise quarterback.
Daniels' dual-threat style of play adds an electric factor to his game, and his poise makes him that much more of an intruiging young signal-caller. On Monday, the Heisman-winning quarterback made a loud arrival. He completed 21 of his 23 passes, 91.3 percent efficiency, which was good for a rookie record of completion percentage in a game.
"That's crazy. Give glory to god man. I wouldn't be in this position without him so I couldn't do nothing without him," Daniels said on the broadcast after the game.
En route to the historical performance, Daniels scored three total touchdowns -- two in the air and one on the ground -- to help the Commanders to 38 points scored in the big Monday Night Football Victory.
None of the scores were bigger than a 27-yard incredible touchdown score to end the Bengals' comeback. The Commanders took a 28-13 lead early in the third quarter, but Cincinnati cut the deficit to 31-26 in the final frame.
Daniels then led a drive, which ended in the electric touchdown, to solidify his arrival to the NFL. The Monday Night Football performance gave the No. 2 overall pick an opportunity to shine, and he led Washington to a victory to improve their record to 2-1 on the young season.
McLaurin was Daniels' top receiver, catching four passes for 100 yards and the touchdown score to ice the game.
For the Commanders to quickly turn the franchise around and shift the momentum, they not only needed Daniels to have a good rookie season but a great one. He's certainly laying the foundation to put together a great inaugural campaign in the NFL.
Following the 38-33 victory, Washington now heads southwest to take on the Arizona Cardinals on the road next weekend as they look to continue a strong start to the regular season.
