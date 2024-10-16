Commander Country

Commanders Place Two on IR, Sign Former Jets DE

The Washington Commanders are making some moves to the roster.

Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; New York Jets defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton (center right) talks with defensive end Jalyn Holmes (97) during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are making some changes to the roster, specifically on the defensive line.

The team announced that it has placed defensive linemen Jonathan Allen (pectoral) and Javonte Jean-Baptiste (ankle) on injured reserve, with the latter having a chance to come back in four weeks. However, Allen will have season-ending surgery, ruling him out for the year.

In corresponding moves to help the defensive line, the Commanders signed free agent Jalyn Holmes and moved Sheldon Day from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. The team also signed veteran Carl Davis to the practice squad.

Holmes, 28, was recently cut by the New York Jets after playing in five games for them this season. He has also played for the Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears after being selected in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Day, 30, is also a former fourth-round pick but he was taken in the 2016 NFL Draft. He has played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, San Francisco 49ers, Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns and Vikings. He made his Commanders debut earlier this season back in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Both Holmes and Day are preparing to face off against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 at home.

