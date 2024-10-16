Commanders Place Two on IR, Sign Former Jets DE
The Washington Commanders are making some changes to the roster, specifically on the defensive line.
The team announced that it has placed defensive linemen Jonathan Allen (pectoral) and Javonte Jean-Baptiste (ankle) on injured reserve, with the latter having a chance to come back in four weeks. However, Allen will have season-ending surgery, ruling him out for the year.
In corresponding moves to help the defensive line, the Commanders signed free agent Jalyn Holmes and moved Sheldon Day from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. The team also signed veteran Carl Davis to the practice squad.
Holmes, 28, was recently cut by the New York Jets after playing in five games for them this season. He has also played for the Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears after being selected in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
Day, 30, is also a former fourth-round pick but he was taken in the 2016 NFL Draft. He has played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, San Francisco 49ers, Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns and Vikings. He made his Commanders debut earlier this season back in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Both Holmes and Day are preparing to face off against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 at home.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Report: Commanders Star Suffers Season-Ending Injury
• Commanders Learn Hard Lessons in Loss to Ravens
• Commanders HC Calls for Defensive Adjustments Against Ravens
• One Big Move The Washington Commanders Could Make Before Trade Deadline