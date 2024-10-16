One Big Move The Washington Commanders Could Make Before Trade Deadline
The NFL trade deadline is on the horizon, and moves have already started to come to fruition. The AFC East had two buyers already, with both the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills securing new wide recievers for their squads.
With the deadline soon to come, should the Washington Commanders get involved? The short answer is yes, they should be active in the trade market. In previous years, the Commanders might have been selling at the deadline. This year, they should be buyers themselves, buying in on the squad that has gone 4-2 through six games while showing incredible potential.
What one big move could the team make, though? The offense adding one more incredible weapon around rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels sounds like a good move for the team to make, but it might not be realistic. Brandon Aiyuk was extended by the San Francisco 49ers, taking him off the trade market. Both Davante Brown and Amari Cooper have been traded. The wide receiver market could run a little thin with the deadline nearing. Holding off until the offseason to add more wide receiver help could be smart.
The secondary could use a boost, however. The cornerback position, in particular, could benefit from a boost. There are a few names on the market that Washington could look to acquire with the deadline looming.
One player the Commanders could try to make a move to acquire is New England Patriots safety Jonathan Jones. The 31-year-old has been a staple in the club's secondary for years, but they're now ushering in a new year which head coach Jerod Mayo labeled a "multi-year rebuild."
For a team gearing for youth and a rebuild, having a 31-year-old defensive back doesn't make sense. After starting off 4-2 on the season, it would make sense for Washington to make a trade, maybe with a day three draft pick, to bolster the secondary.
Jones has 121 games and 63 starts worth of experience. For a playoff-hopeful squad, that could provide a big veteran boost. Jones has 11 career interceptions and 54 passes defended as he's been quite solid for the Patriots for years.
The Commanders' offense has been a strength, but there's plenty of room for improvement within their defense -- and more specifically in the back end of the defense.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Kade on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders Get Reality Check After Ravens Loss
• Report: Commanders Star Suffers Season-Ending Injury
• Commanders Learn Hard Lessons in Loss to Ravens
• Commanders HC Calls for Defensive Adjustments Against Ravens