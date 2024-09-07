Commander Country

Commanders Key to Buccaneers Game Revealed

The Washington Commanders face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to open the season.

Jeremy Brener

Aug 10, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) competes during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images / Lucas Boland-Imagn Images
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels will make his NFL debut in the season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this weekend, and he should expect a lot of pressure.

The pressure shouldn't come from the outside noise but rather the Buccaneers pass rush, which was busy all last season.

"Washington will open the season with a new starting quarterback for the eighth consecutive season. Rookie QB Jayden Daniels is also the third first-round pick to start for the organization since Robert Griffin III in 2012. Washington has placed a lot of faith in Daniels, but he will face a tough task against a defense that blitzed the third most in the NFL last season. As an LSU senior in 2023, Daniels ranked fifth in the nation with a 93.5 QBR vs. the blitz -- with 17 touchdown passes and no interceptions and only 10 sacks in 117 plays," ESPN insider John Keim writes.

READ MORE: Commanders Cut Veteran WR Ahead of Bucs Matchup

If Daniels can withstand the pressure from the elusive Bucs pass rush, he could lead the Commanders to an upset victory to kick off the season.

The Commanders and Buccaneers are set to begin the 2024 campaign tomorrow at Raymond James Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET.

READ MORE: Commanders Coach Reveals Plan vs. Buccaneers

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

