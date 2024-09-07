Commanders Key to Buccaneers Game Revealed
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels will make his NFL debut in the season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this weekend, and he should expect a lot of pressure.
The pressure shouldn't come from the outside noise but rather the Buccaneers pass rush, which was busy all last season.
"Washington will open the season with a new starting quarterback for the eighth consecutive season. Rookie QB Jayden Daniels is also the third first-round pick to start for the organization since Robert Griffin III in 2012. Washington has placed a lot of faith in Daniels, but he will face a tough task against a defense that blitzed the third most in the NFL last season. As an LSU senior in 2023, Daniels ranked fifth in the nation with a 93.5 QBR vs. the blitz -- with 17 touchdown passes and no interceptions and only 10 sacks in 117 plays," ESPN insider John Keim writes.
If Daniels can withstand the pressure from the elusive Bucs pass rush, he could lead the Commanders to an upset victory to kick off the season.
The Commanders and Buccaneers are set to begin the 2024 campaign tomorrow at Raymond James Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET.
