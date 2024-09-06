Commanders Cut Veteran WR Ahead of Bucs Matchup
The Washington Commanders made a roster decision on Friday ahead of their upcoming contest on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The team released their updated injury report, revealing that quarterback Marcus Mariota will miss the game while Jer'Zhan Newton is questionable for the matchup. The Commanders then announced that they released wide receiver Byron Pringle.
Pringle spent the 2023 season with the Commanders, appearing in 17 contests and earning one start. In that span, the 30-year-old wide receiver tallied 14 receptions on 22 targets for 161 yards.
Terry McLaurin, Luke McCaffrey, Olamide Zaccheaus, Dyami Brown, Noah Brown, and Jamison Crowder are now the wide receivers on the 53-man roster, as Crowder provides kick return capabilities that take away from the value that Pringle provided.
The Kansas State product signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He's spent five seasons in the NFL and is set to appear in his sixth this year.
With a new-look staff and updated roster, it was time for the team to move on from Pringle and continue to give the wide receiver corps a new look as more changes seem to be on the horizon in that department. The wide receiver was initially brought in when Eric Bienemy, his former offensive coordinator with the Chiefs, was with the team.
While Pringle avoided the first wave of cuts and made the 53-man roster, it didn't last long as he's now in the market for a job as the regular season is getting underway.
The Tampa native was excited to get to return to his hometown in the team's season-opener, as the Commanders open their season there, though he now won't get that chance. sd
