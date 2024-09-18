Commanders Kicker Honored by NFL After Giants Game
Seven kicks and seven makes less than seven days after joining the Washington Commanders has made Austin Seibert an instant fan favorite.
It also has made him an award winner as the NFL named him the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.
Seibert scored all 21 of the Commanders' points in their win against the New York Giants, including a game-winner from 30 yards out.
READ MORE: Washington Commanders Fans Award Week 2 Game Ball After Win vs. Giants
Seibert knocked down six chip shots from inside 35 yards and one from 45, but his consistency was a big reason behind the team's win. Quarterback Jayden Daniels should be given some credit for getting the Commanders into field goal range on seven separate drives, but Seibert gets the honor.
This is Seibert's first award in 32 career games. He played 16 for the Cleveland Browns in his rookie year in 2019 and then matched that total in the five seasons since, bouncing around the league with the Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions and New York Jets.
If he plays like he did against the Giants though, Seibert might have a long-term home in the nation's capital.
READ MORE: New Commanders, New Results vs. Giants in Week 2 Win
