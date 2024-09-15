Commanders Kicker Sets Franchise Record In Debut
The Washington Commanders have come away from a football game victorious, beating the New York Giants 21-18.
Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels secures the first win of his young career, and Dan Quinn got his first in his return as a head coach.
It wasn't the prettiest of wins, though. The Commanders, in their home opener, defeated the Giants with a last-second field goal. Beyond the first win of a new era, there is plenty of significance in that last sentence.
Last week, Commanders kicker Cade York struggled, and was cut after the game. The team brought in Austin Seibert to audition for the role long-term, and he absolutely delivered. On top of kicking the game-winning field goal, Seibert knocked down each of his seven field goal attempts.
Seibert accounted for every Washington point scored in a victory over a division rival. The seven field goals made was a franchise record. The Commanders didn't take long to find their replacement for York, with their kicker not only sufficing but essentially winning the game for them.
There were some issues outside of the kicking, of course. Sure, Daniels got his first victory as a Commander and at the pro level, but the offense was unable to get into the end zone despite controlling possession and making deep drives down the field.
Still, Washington came away from Week 2 with a win and advances to 1-1 on the season. The coaching staff now has more film on their rookie quarterback and can make tweaks and improve for next week.
Brian Robinson Jr. has a career day in the backfield, Austin Ekeler was a contributor and, overall, there seems to be plenty of potential within the Commanders' offense.
