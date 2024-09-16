Commanders RB Details Career Game vs. Giants
For the first time of the new season -- and new era -- the Washington Commanders are enjoying a victory Monday. They came away with a Week 2 win over the New York Giants, doing so in their home opener.
Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has his first NFL win under his belt, even if he didn't get into the end zone during the contest. In fact, the Commanders didn't score a touchdown at all in the victory -- as newly-acquired kicker Austin Seibert nailed all seven of his field goal tries to propel Washington to victory.
Still, it was the Commanders' ability to move the ball and find decent field positioning for Seibert that helped the team to a win. Daniels had 226 passing yards while completing 23 of his 29 passes, adding 44 yards on the ground with ten carries.
READ MORE: New Commanders, New Results vs. Giants in Week 2 Win
It was Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. who had a career day, though, as the third-year pro has his longest and second-longest rushes in the contest, tallying 133 rushing yards on 17 carries.
After an impressive rookie campaign, the Washington running back failed to reach the century mark of rushing yards in the 2023 season, despite seeing starts in each of his 15 appearances.
"It feels great," Robinson said of his performance. "Great start for me just so I can gain the momentum that I need going into this stretch and I'm thankful for the opportunities. It's been a while since I got 17 [carries] in one game too, so I appreciate all that love for my coaches and I expect to keep building off of that."
Robinson had a huge game, but, most importantly, the Commanders secured a win to advance to 1-1 on the season. Having won just four games a season ago, the club looks to surpass that mark this season.
"It's hard to win in this league as you can see today. We didn't put ourself in the best positions to win, but we still fought through to get the win and it's still hard," Robinson continued. "So just overcoming that whole process to just get where we at now, just give us the spark of energy we need to just build confidence within our group and we just going to continue to get better."
The Commanders running back is playing alongside Austin Ekeler -- who Washington signed to bolster the backfield this past offseason. Fortunately, the two backs play with different styles and specialties. Robinson has more power while Ekeler is great in the passing game, though both can make huge impacts to the offense.
Having two different weapons -- both capable of having a big game in any given week -- to support Daniels through his rookie campaign is certainly going to be beneficial, especially as Robinson is building off a career week.
READ MORE: Why Jayden Daniels Led Commanders to Win vs. Giants
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Kade on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Fans Predictions for Commanders Terry McLaurin Week 2
• Commanders Coach Eyes One Area of Improvement vs. Giants
• Commanders Cornerback Shares Update After Surgery
• Commanders Win After Jayden Daniels' Game-Winning Drive vs. Giants