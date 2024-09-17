Washington Commanders Fans Award Week 2 Game Ball After Win vs. Giants
The Washington Commanders' 21-18 win over the New York Giants in Week 2 was the first of the season, the Dan Quinn head coaching era, and it was the first game kicker Austin Seibert played for the franchise after signing the Monday following the team's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
When the game was over, the Commanders' new kicker had more field goals made than days of employment in the DMV, and was hoisted up onto the shoulders of his teammates as a result.
So it's no surprise that when given the chance to vote for one game ball to give to a player, Washington fans chose Seibert to the tune of 79 percent of votes.
One voter commented, "All of these guys you listed did a phenomenal job today in their own respect. However, it's no doubt we wouldn't have won without Austin Seibert. What a week for him, hasn't been on the team for a full week and boom, baptism by fire."
Seibert won over other candidates like running back Brian Robinson Jr., quarterback Jayden Daniels, and cornerback Benjamin St-Juste.
For what its worth, the voting results went in that order as well with Robinson securing 17 percent of the votes in second place.
"I was torn between Siebert and BRob, but voted for Siebert," another voter said. "We needed every single one of those FGs and he made every single one of them."
The vote proved difficult for some, with one respondent even submitting an honorable mention for running back Austin Ekeler.
"I can't decide between the guys. Good lord, my man B Rob killed it. St Juste came through in the clutch, Jayden showed growth, and lord our kicker Seibert scored effortlessly!," the fan said. "And I think Austin (Ekeler) deserves an honorable mention..."
It's a good sign of growth if so many are receiving votes that write-ins are even being submitted. But clearly, the newest member of the Commanders roster made the biggest impact in the team's first win of the year.
