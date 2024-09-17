3 Things for Commanders to Stash and Trash Following Giants Win
The Washington Commanders are in position for the first time this season to stack wins following a 21-18 victory in Week 2 over the New York Giants.
While there are always things for teams to learn from in any outing, the Commanders are hoping to bring positive lessons into Ohio when they face the Cincinnati Bengals next week on Monday Night Football, and leave some of their mistakes behind.
As we join Washington in looking ahead to Cincinnati, here are three things on each side of that sustain and improve coin.
STASH 1: 'RUN' THE OFFENSE THROUGH BRIAN ROBINSON JR.
After a 17 carry, 133 yard performance on Sunday those who have been campaigning for Robinson to be more of a focal point in the Commanders offense come out of Week 2 feeling vindicated.
Robinson himself has always known what he was capable of, and now Washington has proof, so there's no reason not to continue leaning on him moving forward. Especially against a Bengals team giving up no fewer than 4.7 yards per carry against opposing team's primary backs to start the season.
TRASH 1: COMMANDERS LACK OF DISCIPLINE
There's something wrong with a team named after those in military organizations that have the highest authority having a serious discipline problem, but that's where we are.
It may have been a one game situation, but five red zone false starts is not an isolated incident, it's an issue.
“The pre-snap ones, those are the ones that we have to not have in our game,” head coach Dan Quinn said to WUSA9's Chick Hernandez when asked about the penalties. “I get it when there’s a combative one, or a holding or a [defensive pass interference], those that take place sometimes when you’re really battling. Pre-snap and post-snap, can’t have into our game.”
STASH 2: BRING THE JUICE
Cornerback Benjamin St-Juste was showing loads of talent and developing rapidly in 2022 before injuries slowed down the end of his season. After that, it's widely assumed bad coaching stalled him and his teammates' growth and the hope is this new coaching staff will restart some of that improvement we were seeing two seasons ago.
In Week 1, the secondary as a whole was not great. In Week 2, there were still some issues, but St-Juste himself showed improvement and even came up with the first forced fumble of the season for the Commanders.
Every week is another chance to get better, and if St-Juste can stack two weeks of improved play Washington would be more than happy to see it.
TRASH 2: RED ZONE OFFENSE
Nobody is looking to - or asking the Commanders to - give back the seven field goals that led to a win, and the fact the Giants became the first team in NFL history to score three touchdowns and give up zero in a regulation loss is their own fault as much as it was the winner's, but the red zone scoring has to ramp up for this team to be truly competitive.
Seven times Washington was in or on the cusp of being in the red zone - depending on whether or not you think the 20 yard line is part of the red zone - and came away with not one touchdown.
Surprisingly enough, before Monday Night Football in Week 2 the Commanders were not the worst red zone offense in the league, but tied for 24th with the Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans.
Still, that's not the kind of good news competitive teams are happy to hear.
STASH 3: DANIELS' DEVELOPMENT
In Week 1 rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels looked like his internal clock was sped up. It could've been because it was his first real NFL game, the aggressive nature of Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles' defense, or both. Whatever it was, it appeared his internal clock was running faster than preferred.
This past weekend, it looked much more accurate, and because of it he was able to hang in the pocket more and give his players time to get open.
On a critical second down play on the game-winning drive, Daniels calmly scanned the left side of the field while standing in the pocket before moving to the middle of the field and targeting receiver Noah Brown, all while two New York defenders were within 1.5 yards of him.
The play produced 34 yards, got Washington into Giants territory, and six snaps later the team was hoisting conquering kicker Austin Seibert onto the shoulders of his adoring teammates.
Of course, we also want to stash Seibert's kicking performance, but we're hoping for more extra points in Week 3 than field goal tries. We're sure Austin would be ok with it.
TRASH 1: SCARY TERRY UTILIZATION
That's not a nickname, it's a way of describing the start to receiver Terry McLaurin's season so far.
At his current rate, McLaurin would need 205 receptions to reach 1,000 yards receiving this season.
McLaurin's 39 receiving yards rank 107th in the NFL through two weeks before Monday Night Football, and he trails other players like Los Angeles Charters tight end Will Dissly and 18 others in his position group in production this season.
His deepest target on a completion this season so far has been 12 yards down field, but other than that, none has come deeper than six yards from the line of scrimmage. Meanwhile, four of his eight receptions have come behind the line of scrimmage.
Scary.
