Commanders' Kliff Kingsbury could become head coach again
Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury is entering his second year with the team, but it could be his last.
Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton listed Kingsbury as one of eight coordinators who could have a shot at becoming a head coach next offseason.
Kingsbury could become head coach next season
"Kingsbury led a top-seven offense in scoring and total yards. In Week 3, Daniels had a breakout performance on Monday Night Football in a 38-33 road win over the Cincinnati Bengals," Moton wrote.
"Daniels is an incredible talent, though Kingsbury deserves credit for designing an offensive system that allowed the young signal-caller to get off to an impressive career start. The Commanders had one reliable receiver, Terry McLaurin, and 34-year-old tight end Zach Ertz as the primary targets in a passing offense that ranked ninth in touchdowns.
"Kingsbury has head coaching experience that will boost his resume. As the Arizona Cardinals' lead skipper, he helped Kyler Murray make two Pro Bowl rosters and led the club to a playoff berth in 2021."
While Kingsbury's run with the Cardinals didn't end on the brightest of terms, a new opportunity could be what he needs with a fresh perspective he has gained with the Commanders.
Kingsbury had the chance to be hired in January from teams with vacancies, but he opted to stay with the Commanders in hopes of continuing his journey with quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Depending on how things go this year, Kingsbury could look for one more run, but if he continues to have success with the Commanders, it could be his last season in D.C.
