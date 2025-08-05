Commanders linebackers polishing Hall-of-Fame careers
The Washington Commanders boast a pair of linebackers that will one day be immortalized in the sport's history.
CBS Sports writer Bryan DeArdo listed Bobby Wagner and Von Miller as potential Hall-of-Fame candidates in the future, giving praise to the former for his time with the Seattle Seahawks.
"Wagner just keeps on trucking. In 2023, the then-33-year-old Wagner led the league in tackles for the third time in his illustrious career. Wagner's 10 Pro Bowls, six All-Pros, 2010s All-Decade Team inclusion and impact on Seattle's "Legion of Boom" defense is further validation of his Hall of Fame worthiness," DeArdo wrote.
"New Commanders pass rusher Von Miller should also be considered a lock for future Hall of Fame enshrinement. Miller's 129.5 sacks is currently 25th on the all-time list."
Wagner, Miller bound for Canton
The Commanders have their players excited about the future, but they can also provide a lot of hope to the team right now.
As mentioned above, Wagner isn't far removed from playing at an elite level in the NFL, which could help the Commanders tremendously in the upcoming season.
Miller might not be on that same level, but the Commanders recently brought him to the team for a reason.
The Commanders hope Miller can have a bit of a renaissance as one of the top pass rushers for Washington's defense in the upcoming season.
If Wagner and Miller both prove why they belong in Canton this season, the Commanders defense could surprise people.
