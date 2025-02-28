Commander Country

Commanders linked to much-needed pass rusher help on Day 3 of NFL Draft

The Washington Commanders could get the front seven some help late in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Louisville s Ashton Gillotte walks out on the field of Bank of America Stadium just after two o clock on Friday. Dec. 1, 2023
Louisville s Ashton Gillotte walks out on the field of Bank of America Stadium just after two o clock on Friday. Dec. 1, 2023 / Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Washington Commanders are in need of another deep draft class in the second year with general manager Adam Peters running the front office.

Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine believes that the Commanders would target Louisville pass rusher Ashton Gillotte late on Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Louisville’s Ashton Gillotte
Louisville’s Ashton Gillotte warms up for Spring Practice on Thursday. April 4, 2024 / Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Gillotte to the Commanders?

"Dan Quinn and Adam Peters were kind of forced to build the defensive front on the fly last offseason," Ballentine writes.

"Players such as Dorance Armstrong, Dante Fowler Jr. and Clelin Ferrell played key roles but were short-term free-agent fixes. Only Armstrong is under contract in that group. 

"Ashton Gillotte is a 6'3", 275-pound power defensive end. He's not going to rack up eye-catching sack totals, but he could be a good rotational piece for a position group that needs a youth movement."

The NFL Draft is set to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

