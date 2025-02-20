Commander Country

Commanders linked to Super Bowl champion CB in free agency

The Washington Commanders can fill a need on defense and add Super Bowl experience in one big move.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 27, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward (7) attempts to gather the ball on a Dallas Cowboys incomplete pass during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
Oct 27, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward (7) attempts to gather the ball on a Dallas Cowboys incomplete pass during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are looking for a cornerback that could pair up with Marshon Lattimore to form one of the more lethal secondary duos in the NFL.

Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox believes a candidate for the role could be San Francisco 49ers defensive back Charvarius Ward.

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward (7) against the Arizona Cardinals
Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward (7) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ward to Commanders?

"Ward was stellar during the 49ers' last Super Bowl run, notching five interceptions and allowing an opposing passer rating of just 64.5 in 2023. A return to that form is entirely possible, and Ward's overall resume—which includes 89 regular-season and 16 postseason starts—will lead to plenty of free-agent interest," Knox writes

"The 28-year-old (29 in May) should command a multiyear deal in free agency.

"While Ward's 2024 dip may cause concern for some teams, he'd still be a logical fit for a rebuilding team that wants some defensive leadership. The Commanders could be just such a team.

"Washington added savvy veterans like Bobby Wagner and Austin Ekeler last offseason, which helped spark a quick turnaround. While the Commanders' defense ranked a solid 10th in net yards per pass attempt allowed, there's room for a premier cover corner."

On top of the scheme fit, Commanders general manager Adam Peters is very familiar with Ward from his time in San Francisco, and he could make the cornerback another part of the pipeline from San Fran to the DMV.

Ward also won a Super Bowl five years ago with the Kansas City Chiefs, and that experience could come in handy for a team trying to knock on the door into true contender status.

