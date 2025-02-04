Commander Country

Could Commanders trade Marshon Lattimore after recent blockbuster?

Marshon Lattimore could be on the trade block for the Washington Commanders this offseason.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 26, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) runs with the ball against Washington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) during the first half in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Jan 26, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) runs with the ball against Washington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) during the first half in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders made a bold move acquiring Marshon Lattimore at the trade deadline from the New Orleans Saints.

While the Commanders were happy to have Lattimore aboard for his talent, his season with Washington was defined by injuries and fights with opposing receivers.

That's why Bleacher Report analyst Alex Ballentine suggests that Lattimore could be on the block for the Commanders this offseason.

READ MORE: Should the Washington Commanders trade for Myles Garrett?

Marshon Lattimor
Dec 15, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Washington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) during warmups before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Will Lattimore be traded again?

"The Commanders aren't likely to be trading away money key players. They have a ton of cap space and they vastly exceeded all expectations this season. That being said, there are a few intriguing trade candidates on the roster. They just traded for Marshon Lattimore, but the entirety of his $18 million cap hit would come off the books in the event of a trade," Ballentine writes.

The Commanders are hoping Lattimore will be able to settle down with a full offseason and that the hamstring can fully heal.

While the cap hit is pricey, the Commanders need to get a full idea on what they have with Lattimore before figuring out how he fits into the team's future plans.

READ MORE: Best and worst graded 2024 Washington Commanders offensive players

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders block assistant coach from Jets job

• Will Commanders re-sign sack leader Dante Fowler Jr.?

• Commanders could get better weapons for Jayden Daniels this offseason

• Starting Commanders offensive lineman named potential cut candidate

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News