Could Commanders trade Marshon Lattimore after recent blockbuster?
The Washington Commanders made a bold move acquiring Marshon Lattimore at the trade deadline from the New Orleans Saints.
While the Commanders were happy to have Lattimore aboard for his talent, his season with Washington was defined by injuries and fights with opposing receivers.
That's why Bleacher Report analyst Alex Ballentine suggests that Lattimore could be on the block for the Commanders this offseason.
READ MORE: Should the Washington Commanders trade for Myles Garrett?
Will Lattimore be traded again?
"The Commanders aren't likely to be trading away money key players. They have a ton of cap space and they vastly exceeded all expectations this season. That being said, there are a few intriguing trade candidates on the roster. They just traded for Marshon Lattimore, but the entirety of his $18 million cap hit would come off the books in the event of a trade," Ballentine writes.
The Commanders are hoping Lattimore will be able to settle down with a full offseason and that the hamstring can fully heal.
While the cap hit is pricey, the Commanders need to get a full idea on what they have with Lattimore before figuring out how he fits into the team's future plans.
READ MORE: Best and worst graded 2024 Washington Commanders offensive players
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders block assistant coach from Jets job
• Will Commanders re-sign sack leader Dante Fowler Jr.?
• Commanders could get better weapons for Jayden Daniels this offseason
• Starting Commanders offensive lineman named potential cut candidate