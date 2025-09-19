Commanders make Jayden Daniels decision for Raiders game
The Washington Commanders are making a decision in regards to their starting quarterback for Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Commanders head coach Dan Quinn announced that the team would start Marcus Mariota against the Raiders after Jayden Daniels failed to practice for a third straight day following a knee sprain he suffered in the team's Week 2 loss against the Green Bay Packers.
READ MORE: Commanders reveal plan if 27-year-old can't play vs. Raiders
Mariota to start vs. Raiders
The game will mark Mariota's first start since Dec. 2022 when he was with the Atlanta Falcons. Since then, he has made six appearances (three with the Philadelphia Eagles, three with the Commanders) but hasn't started a game.
His most recent showing came in Week 18 of last season when he appeared in the second half for the Commanders as he led them to a comeback victory against the Dallas Cowboys.
"Well, just grateful and I think for me, I've just been very thankful for my time here and being around these guys," Mariota said.
"It's such a fun group but like you said, you never really know what this is going to look like through the course of your career and every opportunity you get to play. I'm just grateful for it. So, if it comes down to that, I'll be excited to play and I'll be really looking forward to it."
Now, the Commanders will count on Mariota to bring that same magic and precision against the Raiders on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET inside Northwest Stadium. Fans can watch the game on FOX.
READ MORE: Commanders sign former Steelers $77 million edge rusher
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• After a rash of injuries, Dan Quinn has a clear message for Commanders
• Commanders fell in the power rankings, and an analyst explained why
• Dan Quinn is worried about 1 thing after Commanders' latest loss
• Jayden Daniels must hit these 'markers' to practice with Commanders