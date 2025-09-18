Washington Commanders' backup QB is 'grateful' for his chance if Daniels sits
The Washington Commanders are looking for a little revival this weekend when they host the Las Vegas Raiders. The Commanders have looked every bit the opposite of what was expected coming into the season, but they have a great chance to bounce back from an ugly loss against the Green Bay Packers.
While Washington is in a great spot to bounce back, they may have to do so without their starting quarterback, Jayden Daniels, who suffered a knee sprain in the team's last matchup and is considered day-to-day.
Daniels didn't practice on Wednesday, so it will be important to continue to monitor his progress as the week unfolds. However, if Daniels were unable to go against the Raiders, then veteran Marcus Mariota would take his place as the starter.
When speaking with the media on Wednesday, Mariota gave his thoughts on potentially starting this upcoming Sunday.
Mariota 'Grateful' for Potential Opportunity
"Well, just grateful and I think for me, I've just been very thankful for my time here and being around these guys. It's such a fun group but like you said, you never really know what this is going to look like through the course of your career and every opportunity you get to play. I'm just grateful for it. SO, if it come down to that, I'l be excited to play and I'll be really looking forward to it."
A Long and Winding Road
Mariota has been through plenty in his career. Since being drafted second overall in the 2015 NFL Draft, Mariota spent time as the starter for the Tennessee Titans before becoming a backup for the Raiders, Falcons, Eagles, and now the Commanders.
Mariota hasn't started for the Commanders in his little over one season with the franchise, but has seen action in three games. He has the offense down and should be able to command the offense at a high level if he were to be inserted as the starter. The last time Mariota saw time as a starter was back in 2022 with the Falcons, in which he started 13 games.
The coaching staff and the rest of the team have the utmost respect and trust in Mariota to lead them into battle against the Raiders. However, they still would prefer to have their former Offensive Rookie of the Year behind center.
A Smart Move for the Season?
This is a game where we could see the Commanders be cautious with Daniels, considering he has this knee sprain on top of a wrist that is a bit uncomfortable as well. If you're the Commanders, you want Daniels as healthy as possible for the rest of the season and postseason, so perhaps sitting him here against a floundering team such as the Raiders wouldn't be such a bad idea.
READ MORE: Commanders sign former Steelers $77 million edge rusher
Follow Caleb on Twitter.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Jayden Daniels must hit these 'markers' to practice with Commanders
• Commanders fell in the power rankings, and an analyst explained why
• Dan Quinn is worried about 1 thing after Commanders' latest loss
• After a rash of injuries, Dan Quinn has a clear message for Commanders