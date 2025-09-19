Commanders reveal plan if 27-year-old can't play vs. Raiders
Washington Commanders tight end John Bates is in danger of missing the team's Week 3 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders with a groin injury.
If he is unable to go, the Commanders offense will be at a massive disadvantage.
“Yeah, it's not easy. There's no doubt. That showed up the other night, he's a big part of what we do in the run game and has really helped us be successful there," Commanders offensive coordinator Kingsbury said.
"And so, we'll just have to be creative with the other bodies we have and mix things up. But to have a guy at the point of attack that we feel is pretty dominant like him and not be able to game plan with him makes it tough.”
Commanders could be without Bates
With Bates potentially sidelined, the Commanders will look to turn towards Ben Sinnott, a 2024 second-round pick out of Kansas State. Kingsbury is confident in Sinnott's abilities if Bates cannot go.
“Yeah, I think he's a guy who's versatile in that role. I think the game at some point there in the second half, mid second half, got where we had to throw it more than we would've liked anyways with the score," Kingsbury said.
"But yeah, I'm excited to get him out there, get him going, having a full week of practice and doing some different things. And like I said, I think he can play in-line. We see him probably more as an off the ball guy, but he's serviceable in-line.”
Sinnott will likely be used in more of a blocker role while Zach Ertz acts as more of a receiver.
Sinnott and the Commanders are back in action as they take on the Raiders on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET inside Northwest Stadium. Fans can watch the game on FOX.
