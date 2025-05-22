Commanders cornerback named 'best-kept secret' going into OTA's
The Washington Commanders are looking to take the next step in the upcoming season after making a leap in 2024.
The team went from a four-win squad in 2023 to being two wins from hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, marking quite the jump for the Commanders.
A big reason behind the evolution was the rookie class, which was led by quarterback Jayden Daniels. However, there were other players who also made an impact as well. One of those players was second-round cornerback Mike Sainristil, who was named as the team's "best-kept secret" by Bleacher Report writer Matt Holder.
READ MORE: Commanders' rookie running back looking to 'match the talent' in the NFL
Sainristil has big role for Commanders secondary
"College football fans know Sainristil well since he was the MVP of the Big Ten Championship and had the game-clinching interception in the National Championship during Michigan’s 2023-2024 postseason run," Holder wrote.
"In his lone NFL season, the former Wolverine proved to be a valuable addition to the Commanders’ secondary, lining up at nickel and outside cornerback. He also recorded 14 passes defended with two interceptions during the regular season, and added two more picks and four PDs during the playoffs."
The Commanders have Marshon Lattimore, Jonathan Jones and second-round pick Trey Amos will be at the top of the depth chart next to Sainristil competing for playing time in Washington's defense.
If Sainristil played like he did towards the end of last season, he should be in the lineup frequent and often, helping the Commanders get back to the playoffs for the second year in a row.
