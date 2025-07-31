Commanders second-year cornerback seeing value increase
Washington Commanders cornerback Mike Sainristil is just over a year removed from being a second-round pick by the team in the 2024 NFL Draft.
While Sainristil was taken in the second round, he played like a Day 1 pick in his rookie season.
ESPN insider Bill Barnwell thinks the Commanders should ask for a first-round pick for Sainristil if a team requested to acquire him in a trade before the season.
Sainristil's value continues to grow
"The other star from Washington's 2024 rookie class, Sainristil entered the season expecting to play the slot before quickly ending up outside, where he picked off four passes, including two in the playoff run to the NFC title game. His size (5-10) might concern some teams, but he's a reliable tackler and is quickly becoming a leader for a team finding the guys who will be the formative parts of its culture once veterans such as Zach Ertz and Bobby Wagner move on," Barnwell wrote.
Sainristil isn't getting traded anytime soon, but it's nice to see that his value is appreciating. This means the Commanders have done a good job so far in developing him.
If Sainristil continues along this trajectory, the Commanders secondary will become a strength and the team could emerge as a Super Bowl contender once again.
Sainristil and the Commanders will head back to the gridiron on Friday, Aug. 8 when they visit the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium for the preseason opener.
