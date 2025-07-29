Washington Commanders 27-year-old surprisingly tells team he's retiring
The Washington Commanders experienced a surprise change to their offensive line Tuesday morning.
Commanders head coach Dan Quinn announced that veteran offensive lineman Nate Herbig was officially placed on the team’s reserve/retired list.
The move comes just months after Herbig signed with Washington this offseason. He was expected to help provide depth on this improved offensive line. Instead, he has decided to walk away from football before ever taking a snap with the franchise.
While the team didn’t disclose further details on the decision, the move frees up a roster spot as training camp progresses.
Herbig entered the league in 2019 and started his career with the Philadelphia Eagles. He had a solid role on the team and was used at many positions across the offensive line. He started 17 games across three seasons in Philly. In 2022, he then joined the New York Jets and spent one season with them before signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2023, where he appeared in 17 games during the 2023 season. A rotator cuff injury sidelined him for the entire 2024 season.
Now officially on the reserve/retired list, Herbig will not count against Washington’s 90-man training camp roster. The Commanders will move forward with other options such as veteran guard Nick Allegretti as a backup option at guard behind the starters. Washington could explore more depth options via free agency and add them to their roster to give them a shot in training camp.
Herbig’s decision closes the book on a six-year NFL journey, and while his time in Washington ends before it truly began, the Commanders are left with a clearer picture of their offensive line heading into the heart of training camp.
