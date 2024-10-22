Mariota Credits Commanders Brotherhood for Helping Him Find His Rhythm
The Washington Commanders set the tone early for Week 7 against the Carolina Panthers, scoring big within the game's first five minutes, thanks to linebacker Dante Fowler's pick-six. The Commanders offense quickly built on that momentum, but it came at a cost. Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels took a hit to the ribs, forcing him to exit the remainder of the game. Veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota stepped in and took the helm, insisting that the victory is more than just his performance.
Mariota struggled initially, throwing five consecutive incompletions before finding his groove. The vet credited his teammates for helping him settle down. "I mean, the guys, we have an unbelievable group of players that we talk about all the time," said the Commanders quarterback.
Once he shook off the rust, Mariota led Washington to dominate a 40-7 victory over the Panthers. He finished the game, completing 18 of 23 passes for 205 yards and two touchdowns.
The veteran quarterback, who has played for multiple NFL teams throughout his 10-year career, noted how the Washington atmosphere stood out from his past experiences. "We have a brotherhood here and it's very unique, something that is very different from other teams that I've been on, and just that kind of belief in each other that really settled me down. And from there, just went out there and played."
With Daniels' injury still being monitored, Mariota may be called upon again to lead the Commanders into Week 8 against the Chicago Bears. If he gets the start, it will be interesting to see if he can keep Washington in the win column.
