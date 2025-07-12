Commander Country

Commanders must take advantage of Jayden Daniels' rookie contract

Jayden Daniels is getting paid far below his value by the Washington Commanders.

Jeremy Brener

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels celebrates while leaving the field.
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels celebrates while leaving the field. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders have three years left with Jayden Daniels on a rookie-base contract, and that doesn't include a potential fifth-year option that he is on a path towards receiving.

If Daniels plays like this during his rookie deal, the Commanders should be in great shape.

Bleacher Report writer Alex Kay named Daniels the most underpaid quarterback in the NFL.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels throws a pass in the second quarter
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels throws a pass in the second quarter. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Daniels plays far above value

"The Washington Commanders received a gargantuan return on their investment of the 2024 No. 2 overall pick, watching as the LSU product led the team to a 12-5 regular-season record (its best since the Super Bowl-winning 1991 campaign) and a wildly unexpected trip to the NFC Championship Game.

"With Daniels earning Rookie of the Year honors by completing 69 percent of his throws for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns against just nine interceptions—and adding another 891 yards and six scores on 148 totes—it's clear he's already one of the best quarterbacks the NFL has to offer.

"... The Commanders have already begun to capitalize on this affordable deal, which runs through the 2028 season, by loading up on veterans such as Deebo Samuel and Laremy Tunsil to make another run.

"It's shrewd maneuvering by general manager Adam Peters, who knows he must take advantage of the small window the club has before Daniels goes on to earn what could be a record-setting contract extension well above the $60 million AAV deal Dak Prescott is on."

The Commanders will figure out Daniels' future and cross that bridge in the future, but now is the time to focus on the Super Bowl while they are basically getting away with a robbery.

Daniels is the 27th-ranked quarterback in terms of average annual value, averaging $9.43 million over his first four years in the league.

One day, the Commanders won't be this fortunate, so they need to take advantage of the chance to build a championship roster now around Daniels.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

