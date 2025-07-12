Commanders must take advantage of Jayden Daniels' rookie contract
The Washington Commanders have three years left with Jayden Daniels on a rookie-base contract, and that doesn't include a potential fifth-year option that he is on a path towards receiving.
If Daniels plays like this during his rookie deal, the Commanders should be in great shape.
Bleacher Report writer Alex Kay named Daniels the most underpaid quarterback in the NFL.
READ MORE: Is Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. underrated?
Daniels plays far above value
"The Washington Commanders received a gargantuan return on their investment of the 2024 No. 2 overall pick, watching as the LSU product led the team to a 12-5 regular-season record (its best since the Super Bowl-winning 1991 campaign) and a wildly unexpected trip to the NFC Championship Game.
"With Daniels earning Rookie of the Year honors by completing 69 percent of his throws for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns against just nine interceptions—and adding another 891 yards and six scores on 148 totes—it's clear he's already one of the best quarterbacks the NFL has to offer.
"... The Commanders have already begun to capitalize on this affordable deal, which runs through the 2028 season, by loading up on veterans such as Deebo Samuel and Laremy Tunsil to make another run.
"It's shrewd maneuvering by general manager Adam Peters, who knows he must take advantage of the small window the club has before Daniels goes on to earn what could be a record-setting contract extension well above the $60 million AAV deal Dak Prescott is on."
The Commanders will figure out Daniels' future and cross that bridge in the future, but now is the time to focus on the Super Bowl while they are basically getting away with a robbery.
Daniels is the 27th-ranked quarterback in terms of average annual value, averaging $9.43 million over his first four years in the league.
One day, the Commanders won't be this fortunate, so they need to take advantage of the chance to build a championship roster now around Daniels.
READ MORE: Commanders reveal bold new look with powerful nod to the past
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders fans will love the latest Jayden Daniels-Deebo Samuel update
• Commanders face big decision that could shape training camp
• Washington Commanders bet big on rebuilt offensive line to fuel 2025 turnaround