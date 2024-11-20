Commanders Must Target Terry McLaurin vs. Cowboys
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin is in need of a bounce back game in Week 12 against the Dallas Cowboys.
In Week 11, McLaurin had his worst game of the season to date, hauling in just one catch on two targets for 10 yards in a 26-18 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles.
If the Commanders want to get back in the win column and beat the Cowboys, quarterback Jayden Daniels needs to find McLaurin, the biggest weapon in the offense.
McLaurin, 29, has 48 catches for 721 yards and six touchdowns so far this season for the Commanders. He is also the most targeted receiver on the team and his involvement directly translates to success.
The Commanders are 4-0 when McLaurin is targeted at least eight times in a game. When he is targeted at least six times, Washington scores 18 points or more.
It's a simple tactic: give the best player the ball, and you win. That's why the Commanders need to make it an emphasis to get McLaurin more involved against the Cowboys.
McLaurin and the Commanders are set to face off against the Cowboys on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
