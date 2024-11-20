Commander Country

Commanders Must Target Terry McLaurin vs. Cowboys

Terry McLaurin needs a bigger role for the Washington Commanders against the Dallas Cowboys.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 10, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) catches a pass as Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) defends during the second half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Nov 10, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) catches a pass as Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) defends during the second half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin is in need of a bounce back game in Week 12 against the Dallas Cowboys.

In Week 11, McLaurin had his worst game of the season to date, hauling in just one catch on two targets for 10 yards in a 26-18 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles.

If the Commanders want to get back in the win column and beat the Cowboys, quarterback Jayden Daniels needs to find McLaurin, the biggest weapon in the offense.

McLaurin, 29, has 48 catches for 721 yards and six touchdowns so far this season for the Commanders. He is also the most targeted receiver on the team and his involvement directly translates to success.

The Commanders are 4-0 when McLaurin is targeted at least eight times in a game. When he is targeted at least six times, Washington scores 18 points or more.

It's a simple tactic: give the best player the ball, and you win. That's why the Commanders need to make it an emphasis to get McLaurin more involved against the Cowboys.

McLaurin and the Commanders are set to face off against the Cowboys on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

