Should the Commanders Pursue Free Agent Wide Receiver Michael Thomas?
The Washington Commanders' lack of depth behind star wide receiver Terry McLaurin was on display in Thursday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
While McLaurin finished the game with one reception for 10 yards, the Commanders wideouts managed just four combined receptions, exposing a significant need for the position.
Washington cannot afford to have defenses consistently double-team McLaurin, which is why Bleacher Report writer Matt Holder believes the Commanders should sign free agent wideout Michael Thomas.
“Terry McLaurin is a terrific receiver, but the depth behind him remains questionable at best," said Holder.
Thomas would most certainly be the kind of target that could help rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels elevate his game.
Although Thomas, 31, is past his prime, he showed last season that he can still contribute. “In 10 games with the Saints, Thomas caught 39 passes for 448 yards and a touchdown,” Holder noted, demonstrating that he can still make plays despite injuries that have slowed him in recent years.
Beyond his on-field contributions, Thomas brings valuable leadership and experience to a young Washington offense. Teams would no longer be able to solely focus on McLaurin, opening up opportunities for others, including wide receiver Luke McCaffery, and wide receiver Noah Brown.
With Daniels continuing to develop and improve, an additional weapon like Thomas could provide help in the passing game to make the Commanders more competitive down the stretch.
With the NFC playoff picture heating up, the Commanders must act fast to address this need on their roster. Signing Michael Thomas would address a glaring need and give Washington a much-needed boost. With the right additions, this team has the potential to become a dangerous contender.
The Commanders face off against the Cowboys on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Northwest Stadium.
