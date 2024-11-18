Commander Country

Cowboys Star Named Fit for Commanders

The Washington Commanders could poach another member of the Dallas Cowboys.

Sep 8, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (90) lies on top of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) after a sack during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders have made quite the leap from a four-win team to a seven-win squad before the calendar turns to December.

They are in position to make a postseason run if they can keep things going in the final six games of the season.

Washington is establishing itself as a prime free agency destination, which is why Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox believes that the Commanders should sign Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman DeMarcus Lawrence.

"Lawrence would be an ideal fit for the Commanders because of his ability to pressure quarterbacks and blow up running plays—Washington ranks 30th in yards per carry allowed. The Commanders would be a perfect fit for him because of head coach Dan Quinn," Knox writes. "Quinn, who spent the past three years as Dallas' defensive coordinator, knows exactly how to put Lawrence in a position to succeed. The Commanders could also reunite Lawrence with former Cowboys pass-rusher Dorance Armstrong and, possibly, Dante Fowler Jr.—though, Fowler is an impending free agent."

Lawrence could come in to replace Fowler or add on to the depth and give the Commanders another strong force in the front seven to allow the team to take that next step.

The Commanders face off against Lawrence's Cowboys on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at NorthWest Stadium.

